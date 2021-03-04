GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236.58 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. GNY has a total market cap of $236.58 million and $489,474.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

