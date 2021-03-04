GoByte 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,538.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $320,186.88 and $1,538.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007423 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,466,977 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

