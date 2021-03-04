GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $327,555.73 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $327,555.73 and approximately $504.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007092 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,463,712 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

