GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 7,202 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,860. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

