GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 7,918 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $18,477.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

GDDY stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

