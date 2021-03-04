Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $957.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

