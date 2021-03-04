GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 1,955,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,449,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoHealth by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GoHealth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

