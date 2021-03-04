Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 7.4%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56. 10,767,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,613,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,010,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,008,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,950,349 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

