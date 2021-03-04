Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $682.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

