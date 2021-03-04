Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) traded down 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 3,791,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,319,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,061.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

