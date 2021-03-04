Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.52% from the stock’s current price.
GSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
