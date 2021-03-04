Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.52% from the stock’s current price.

GSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

