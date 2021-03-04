GoldMint Reaches Market Cap of $354,429.03 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 79.2% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $354,429.03 and approximately $1,961.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00784116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

