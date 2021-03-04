GoldMint Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. GoldMint has a total market cap of $338,659.75 and approximately $44.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.78 or 0.00748949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043572 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

