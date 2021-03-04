Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Golem has a market cap of $351.22 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

