GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $43.53 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

