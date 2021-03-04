GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Down 5.9%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 6,652,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,863,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

