Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 53.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $15,326.67 and $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

