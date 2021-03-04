Grace Capital Acquires 930 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.68. The stock had a trading volume of 462,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

