Grace Capital Purchases 225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,031.60. 111,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,964.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,725.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

