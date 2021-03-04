Grace Capital Purchases 955 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 73.9% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Visa by 42.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 236,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 44,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 174,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 312,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,090. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $415.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

