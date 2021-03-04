Grace Capital Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Grace Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.25. The stock had a trading volume of 514,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $625.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

