Graft (GRFT) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $285,014.46 and $57.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.99 or 0.00442001 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

