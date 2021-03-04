GrafTech International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,478. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873,731 shares of company stock worth $223,048,238. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $26,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

