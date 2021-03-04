Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.65

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $16.14. Graham shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 49,759 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Graham by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

