Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $96,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

