Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,718,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,741,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $232,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

