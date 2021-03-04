Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 28th total of 303,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $67,131,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $24,535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of GRAY stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 4,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

