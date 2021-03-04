Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 6%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. 6,095,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,511,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPL. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $299.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.