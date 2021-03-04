Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 683.08 ($8.92).

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 697.40 ($9.11). 199,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 897.60 ($11.73). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -11.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

