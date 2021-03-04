GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 548,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 873,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 38,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $480.31 million and a PE ratio of -177.60.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

