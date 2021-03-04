GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $23.26. 636,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 662,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
The company has a market cap of $479.48 million and a PE ratio of -178.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
About GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
