GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $23.26. 636,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 662,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $479.48 million and a PE ratio of -178.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.