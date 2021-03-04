GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GERS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

