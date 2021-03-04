GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GERS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. GreenShift has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
GreenShift Company Profile
