GridCoin Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $12,424.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

