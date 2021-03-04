Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 124,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 176,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Gridsum alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gridsum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gridsum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gridsum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.