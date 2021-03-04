Grin Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and $6.50 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.04 or 0.03176689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00373568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.01040602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00441180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00375246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00022550 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,022,760 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

