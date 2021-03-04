Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,492 shares of company stock worth $16,849,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

