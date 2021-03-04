Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $151,635.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $151,635.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $20.74 or 0.00044100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,018 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

