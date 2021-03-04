Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce sales of $491.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.64 million. Grubhub posted sales of $362.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,181. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

