Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

AVAL opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

