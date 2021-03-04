Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $33.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,943,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $806.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.50. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

