Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 751 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $247.54. The stock had a trading volume of 140,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

