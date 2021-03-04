Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $28.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,040.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,964.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,725.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

