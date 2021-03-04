Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.53. 397,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

