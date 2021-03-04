Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.58. 20,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,724. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.