Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.24. 248,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,715. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

