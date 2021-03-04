Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $34.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.60. 246,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,046. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

