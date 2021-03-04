Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 136.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Shares of MA traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.60. The company had a trading volume of 99,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

