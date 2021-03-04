Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,025,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 67,430 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,597,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. 282,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,947. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.