Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,342 shares of company stock worth $41,392,001.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,366. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -24.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

