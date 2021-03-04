Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 120,426 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

